LVW Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for 0.9% of LVW Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $4,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 272.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 152.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTEB stock remained flat at $50.92 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,669,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,002,366. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.32. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.14 and a fifty-two week high of $51.11.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

