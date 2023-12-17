LVW Advisors LLC Buys 2,046 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

LVW Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 69,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF makes up 1.3% of LVW Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $6,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,484,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,520 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,566,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,168,000 after buying an additional 1,585,622 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,575,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,886,000 after buying an additional 379,935 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,827,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,276,000 after buying an additional 503,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,652,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,430,000 after buying an additional 158,816 shares during the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,639,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,268,136. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.84. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $85.28 and a one year high of $96.78.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.2757 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

