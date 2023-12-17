LVW Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

LVW Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,316 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 2.7% of LVW Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. LVW Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $13,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 93.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 63.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 126.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 4,446 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 125.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:SCHG traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.94. 1,619,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,065,693. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $53.82 and a 1-year high of $82.29.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

