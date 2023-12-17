LVW Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

LVW Advisors LLC reduced its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 32.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,055 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 21,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Trustco Bank Corp N Y increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. Trustco Bank Corp N Y now owns 6,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 14,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 4.7% during the second quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 6.9% during the second quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Altria Group

In other news, Director Robert Matthews Davis bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.50 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,156.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Price Performance

NYSE:MO traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,248,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,045,464. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.06 and a 1 year high of $51.57. The stock has a market cap of $73.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.20.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 237.91% and a net margin of 35.58%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 79.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MO shares. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.53.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

