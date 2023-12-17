LVW Advisors LLC Has $2.59 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

LVW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,666 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 92,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 8,001 shares during the period. Verum Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,886,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 62,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 20,537 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of GOVT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,945,680 shares. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.17 and a 200 day moving average of $22.44.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.0486 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

