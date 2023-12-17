LVW Advisors LLC Has $4.51 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

LVW Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,434 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up approximately 0.9% of LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 76.5% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 60.0% in the first quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVGO. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $890.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $905.00 to $950.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $944.67.

Broadcom Price Performance

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $23.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,129.74. 11,854,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,654,509. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $466.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $540.91 and a fifty-two week high of $1,149.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $926.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $881.72.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.75 EPS. Research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 41.71 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.86%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

