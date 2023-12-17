LVW Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,203 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TLH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 67.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 691.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,825,000 after buying an additional 96,221 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 104.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 76.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 856,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,243,000 after purchasing an additional 371,613 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA TLH traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.68. 717,519 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 998,099. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $93.08 and a 52 week high of $116.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.57.

About iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

