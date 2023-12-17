LVW Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

LVW Advisors LLC cut its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,352 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics comprises 0.7% of LVW Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 997 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,879,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,496 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 158.4% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 354 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Dynamics stock traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $252.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,410,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,886. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.74. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $202.35 and a 12-month high of $256.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $244.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.92.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.05 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 44.15%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.43.

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $7,913,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,011,850.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

