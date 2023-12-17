LVW Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

LVW Advisors LLC cut its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,427 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 102,751.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,828,733,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281,754 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 17.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,821,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,596,629,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210,564 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $619,661,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,107,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,739,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chubb by 165.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,938,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829,966 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CB. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.46.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 11,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total transaction of $2,465,110.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,938,616.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,665 shares of company stock worth $10,587,036. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of CB stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $220.07. 5,574,733 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,832,818. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $183.40 and a 12 month high of $231.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $219.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.74. Chubb had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $14.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 19.18 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.32%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

