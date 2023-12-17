LVW Advisors LLC Purchases 4,182 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

LVW Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,182 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up 1.3% of LVW Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $6,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,330,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,971,577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272,057 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,336,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,788,988,000 after purchasing an additional 737,693 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,973,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,827,000 after purchasing an additional 957,916 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,212,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,395,000 after purchasing an additional 212,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,174,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,817,000 after purchasing an additional 669,847 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.79. 2,462,082 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,624,841. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $42.56 and a 12-month high of $46.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.52.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1454 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.