LVW Advisors LLC Sells 2,128 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

LVW Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,128 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up about 1.2% of LVW Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. LVW Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $5,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FIDELIS iM LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 104,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 4,311 shares during the period. Savior LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 448,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,484 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,287,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 26,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 6,464 shares during the period. Finally, Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 257,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,157,000 after acquiring an additional 27,867 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHE stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.22. 1,637,555 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,463,099. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $26.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.04 and a 200-day moving average of $24.46.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

