LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Citigroup currently has $98.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $105.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $101.00.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

LYB opened at $95.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.97. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $79.20 and a 1 year high of $102.04. The company has a market capitalization of $30.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $10.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.53%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. Equities analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 71.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LyondellBasell Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

