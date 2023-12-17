LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Stock Position Lowered by Fluent Financial LLC

Fluent Financial LLC lessened its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,051 shares during the period. LyondellBasell Industries makes up 1.8% of Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $3,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LYB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% during the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 23,570 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,545 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.7% during the second quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 2,475 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. KeyCorp upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

Shares of LYB opened at $95.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $79.20 and a 1 year high of $102.04. The stock has a market cap of $30.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.97.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $10.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.63%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

