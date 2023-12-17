Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Short Interest Down 18.3% in November

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,650,000 shares, a decline of 18.3% from the November 15th total of 38,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 11.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of M traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.71. 13,272,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,795,108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.77 and its 200-day moving average is $14.08. Macy’s has a 52 week low of $10.54 and a 52 week high of $25.12.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 19.53%. Macy’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Macy’s will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.1654 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Macy’s’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

In other Macy’s news, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 57,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total transaction of $837,040.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,146,787.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of M. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Macy’s in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Macy’s by 267.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estabrook Capital Management lifted its stake in Macy’s by 77.8% during the first quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on M shares. Gordon Haskett lowered Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Macy’s from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Macy’s from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Macy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.09.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

