Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Raises Dividend to $0.28 Per Share

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.275 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 27th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This is an increase from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.24.

Main Street Capital has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Main Street Capital has a payout ratio of 74.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Main Street Capital to earn $3.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.7%.

Shares of MAIN opened at $42.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.46. Main Street Capital has a fifty-two week low of $35.41 and a fifty-two week high of $43.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 81.59%. The company had revenue of $123.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.34 million. Analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.20.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAIN. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 0.9% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Main Street Capital by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Main Street Capital by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

