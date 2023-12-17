Manchester & London (LON:MNL) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $473.92

Manchester & London (LON:MNL – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 473.92 ($5.95) and traded as high as GBX 556.77 ($6.99). Manchester & London shares last traded at GBX 552 ($6.93), with a volume of 68,683 shares.

Manchester & London Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £221.85 million, a P/E ratio of 766.67 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 473.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 451.87.

Manchester & London Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th were given a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Manchester & London’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,944.44%.

Manchester & London Company Profile

Manchester & London Investment Trust plc is a close-ended fund launched and managed by M&L Capital Management Limited. The fund primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It makes its investments across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies by employing a fundamental analysis.

