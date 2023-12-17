Marcum Wealth LLC Acquires 181 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,540 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Target by 95,980.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,762,865,000 after purchasing an additional 18,518,448 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth $725,870,000. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 87.1% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,058,551 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $667,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,191 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 35.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,973,381 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,183,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Target in the second quarter valued at about $239,625,000. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $522,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,778.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $522,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,778.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at $6,354,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,127,520 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TGT opened at $138.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $102.93 and a 1 year high of $181.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. Target’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen downgraded Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $161.00 to $148.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Tigress Financial reduced their price target on Target from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. HSBC assumed coverage on Target in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Target from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.07.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

