Marcum Wealth LLC Acquires 63 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,737 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wit LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $12,316,516,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000.

VTI opened at $235.31 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $187.38 and a 12-month high of $236.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.35. The company has a market capitalization of $331.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

