Marcum Wealth LLC Boosts Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.2% during the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.7% during the second quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.5% during the first quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.6% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.4% during the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 10,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on MDLZ. DA Davidson began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.29.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ opened at $70.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.73. The stock has a market cap of $96.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.75 and a 52 week high of $78.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 50.75%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

