Marcum Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,088 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Unique Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 73.6% in the third quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 48.4% during the third quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 17.2% during the third quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Mastercard by 4.5% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 602,537 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $237,405,000 after purchasing an additional 25,803 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 7.5% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,649,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,649,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total transaction of $47,489,249.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,424,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,150,222,216.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 520,776 shares of company stock worth $200,890,431 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $441.00 to $432.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $475.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $451.81.

Shares of MA stock opened at $418.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $398.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $396.16. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $336.43 and a fifty-two week high of $426.37.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.86%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

