Marcum Wealth LLC Buys 1,190 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Marcum Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOO. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% during the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Family Management Corp increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% during the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of VOO stock opened at $433.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $406.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $405.87. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $344.34 and a 12 month high of $435.36.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

