Marcum Wealth LLC Buys 63 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,737 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Cadence Bank boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 8,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Broadleaf Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $235.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $331.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.35. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $187.38 and a 12-month high of $236.58.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.