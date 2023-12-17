Marcum Wealth LLC Buys 751 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,353,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 116,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,720,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $216.66 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $170.80 and a 12-month high of $217.66. The stock has a market cap of $30.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $202.98 and its 200-day moving average is $202.26.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

