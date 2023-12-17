Marcum Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Marcum Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF stock opened at $177.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $159.50 and its 200 day moving average is $159.71. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a twelve month low of $142.46 and a twelve month high of $178.97.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

