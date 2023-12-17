Marcum Wealth LLC Grows Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 6,566.7% during the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total transaction of $119,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,753.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $221.14 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.37 and a twelve month high of $222.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. The company has a market capitalization of $64.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $200.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.50.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.01. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 5,862.15%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.03%.

Marriott International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Marriott International

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.