Marcum Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,408 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 4.3% in the third quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 54,698 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 4.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 330,321 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $29,359,000 after purchasing an additional 15,447 shares during the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 547.9% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 473 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 22.5% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 290.8% in the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 35,127 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 26,139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TJX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.75.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $89.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.33. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.92 and a 52 week high of $93.78.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 62.67%. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.68%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 35,907 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.29, for a total transaction of $3,206,136.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,144,604.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

