Marcum Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EIX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,895,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Edison International by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,924,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,053,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468,195 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Edison International by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,575,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $675,938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763,270 shares during the last quarter. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. increased its holdings in Edison International by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. now owns 4,944,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $349,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Edison International by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,732,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,989 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EIX opened at $70.05 on Friday. Edison International has a 1-year low of $58.82 and a 1-year high of $74.92. The stock has a market cap of $26.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.63.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.08). Edison International had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. Edison International’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. Edison International’s payout ratio is 91.90%.

EIX has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Edison International from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho upgraded shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Edison International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Edison International in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Edison International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edison International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.42.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

