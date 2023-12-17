Marcum Wealth LLC Has $332,000 Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Marcum Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,044 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,058 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,451.0% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

NYSE KMI opened at $17.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.06. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.89 and a twelve month high of $19.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 15.54%. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.46%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 102.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.57.

Read Our Latest Report on Kinder Morgan

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $526,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,258.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $526,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,258.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $881,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 309,069 shares in the company, valued at $5,448,886.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.