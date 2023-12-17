Marcum Wealth LLC Has $362,000 Stock Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,264 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 672.2% in the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $290.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $291.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $240.50 and a fifty-two week high of $336.00.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $49.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.14 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The Cigna Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

CI has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $341.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $327.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $351.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.50.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

