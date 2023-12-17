Marcum Wealth LLC Has $423,000 Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Marcum Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 12,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 40,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,317,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $724,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 981.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 118,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,564,000 after buying an additional 107,182 shares during the period.

BATS QUAL opened at $146.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.93. The company has a market cap of $33.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

