Marcum Wealth LLC Has $445,000 Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,635 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $470,994,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $197,322,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 97.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 991,295 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $283,639,000 after buying an additional 489,440 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 527.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 361,210 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $105,936,000 after buying an additional 303,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 216.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 435,149 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $105,393,000 after buying an additional 297,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jason J. Winkler sold 5,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.29, for a total transaction of $1,726,720.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,055,212.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Motorola Solutions news, CFO Jason J. Winkler sold 5,656 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.29, for a total value of $1,726,720.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,055,212.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 65,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.27, for a total value of $19,842,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,958,793.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,506 shares of company stock valued at $23,359,370. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.57.

Motorola Solutions Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE MSI opened at $310.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.94. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $251.00 and a one year high of $329.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $304.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $290.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 668.00% and a net margin of 17.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.64%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Stories

