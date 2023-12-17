Marcum Wealth LLC Has $477,000 Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Marcum Wealth LLC cut its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,835 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on CVS shares. Evercore ISI upgraded CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.94.

CVS Health Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of CVS stock opened at $74.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $95.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.41 and a fifty-two week high of $96.76.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 2,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Articles

