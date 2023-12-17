Marcum Wealth LLC Has $512,000 Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Marcum Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter worth $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter worth $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter worth $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Accenture in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $324,900.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 35,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,657,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total transaction of $2,622,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,441,220.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $324,900.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 35,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,657,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,334 shares of company stock valued at $10,939,027. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $344.15 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.80 and a 12 month high of $346.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $319.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $315.51.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 47.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler Companies reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $358.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $338.84.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

