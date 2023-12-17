Marcum Wealth LLC Increases Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,911,686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,175,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,512 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 0.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,564,250 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,140,977,000 after purchasing an additional 92,075 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Netflix by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,699,906 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $7,356,142,000 after purchasing an additional 504,416 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Netflix by 305,647.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,168,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,681,409,000 after purchasing an additional 15,163,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in Netflix by 2.5% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,431,257 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,035,234,000 after buying an additional 274,584 shares during the period. 79.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,842 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.36, for a total value of $3,142,941.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,822.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,842 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.36, for a total value of $3,142,941.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,822.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,717 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.20, for a total transaction of $6,736,003.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 122,936 shares of company stock valued at $52,392,547. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $430.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Netflix from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $510.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $460.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $425.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $449.15.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Netflix

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $472.06 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $273.41 and a 1-year high of $485.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $433.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $425.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $206.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.