Marcum Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GILD. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. 82.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on GILD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.06.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

GILD opened at $80.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.76 and a 200 day moving average of $77.20. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.87 and a 52-week high of $88.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $100.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.29.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,320,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

