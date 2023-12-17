Marcum Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Marcum Wealth LLC raised its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PPG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on PPG Industries from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $172.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.44.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

PPG Industries stock opened at $148.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.74. The company has a market capitalization of $35.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.24. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.32 and a fifty-two week high of $152.89.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 7.84%. PPG Industries’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.55%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

