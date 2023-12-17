Marcum Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Marcum Wealth LLC lowered its position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 4.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 114,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,770,000 after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 4.3% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 62,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,710,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the second quarter valued at about $232,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 1.4% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 209,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,083,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 0.4% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 834,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,714,000 after buying an additional 3,291 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APO has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.82.

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

In related news, Director A B. Krongard bought 1,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.95 per share, with a total value of $86,723.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 77,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,670,407.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Apollo Global Management news, insider James C. Zelter sold 87,500 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total transaction of $7,539,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,094,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,949,443.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director A B. Krongard purchased 1,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.95 per share, for a total transaction of $86,723.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 77,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,670,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,500 shares of company stock valued at $15,620,100 over the last three months. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apollo Global Management Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $94.48 on Friday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.16 and a 12-month high of $94.68. The company has a market cap of $53.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.72.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.09). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $834.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.03 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

About Apollo Global Management

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.