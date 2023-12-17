Marcum Wealth LLC Purchases 80 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Marriott International by 6,566.7% during the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total transaction of $119,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at $586,753.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Marriott International in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $221.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.80.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Marriott International stock opened at $221.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $64.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.55. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.37 and a fifty-two week high of $222.15.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.01. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 5,862.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 22.03%.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

