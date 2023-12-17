Marcum Wealth LLC Reduces Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Marcum Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 32.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,833 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 13,120 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in F. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 313,889 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,899,000 after acquiring an additional 16,201 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 232.7% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 4,289 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 232.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,197 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 19,932 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 9,267 shares during the last quarter. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Insider Activity at Ford Motor

In related news, insider John Douglas Field acquired 182,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $2,011,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 720,176 shares in the company, valued at $7,957,944.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ford Motor Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $12.02 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $15.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $43.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on F shares. BNP Paribas lowered Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays upgraded Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.02.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on F

Ford Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.