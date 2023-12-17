Marcum Wealth LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Marcum Wealth LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWS. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 128.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $115.28 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $97.40 and a 12 month high of $116.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.64. The firm has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.