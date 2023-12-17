Marcum Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Marcum Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,599 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CCI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at $642,077,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 90,084.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,487,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $473,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483,563 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 186.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,962,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $565,377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,228,979 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 13,535.7% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,810,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789,699 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 2,296.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,885,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764,751 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $171,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,595.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Price Performance

Shares of CCI opened at $112.84 on Friday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.72 and a 1-year high of $153.98. The stock has a market cap of $48.94 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($1.08). Crown Castle had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 174.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $126.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $151.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.53.

About Crown Castle

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

