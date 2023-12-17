Marcum Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Marcum Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 9.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,085 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 669 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 21,367 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Schear Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,393 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,739,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $244,542.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,829,587.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total value of $478,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 582,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,809,474.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $244,542.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,829,587.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 238,390 shares of company stock valued at $18,140,303. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MU has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Bank of America upgraded Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.82.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $81.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.85 billion, a PE ratio of -15.25 and a beta of 1.31. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.43 and a 1 year high of $82.99.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.65% and a negative net margin of 37.53%. The business’s revenue was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -8.61%.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

