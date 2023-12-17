Marcum Wealth LLC Sells 1,071 Shares of VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF (BATS:MOTI)

Marcum Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF (BATS:MOTI – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,071 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC owned 0.21% of VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MOTI. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its stake in VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 948,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,089,000 after acquiring an additional 107,375 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 792,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 240,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,638,000 after purchasing an additional 9,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 235,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,473,000 after purchasing an additional 25,133 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF Price Performance

MOTI opened at $31.29 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.91. The stock has a market cap of $237.80 million, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.81.

About VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF (MOTI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Global ex-US Moat Focus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 50 non-US companies that Morningstar deems to have a sustainable competitive advantage and an attractive valuation.

