Marcum Wealth LLC Sells 2,019 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Marcum Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,019 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MPC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $159.00 to $169.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.15.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 1.7 %

MPC opened at $148.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $104.32 and a 1-year high of $159.65. The company has a market capitalization of $56.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.23.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $8.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.79 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $41.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.67 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 34.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 22.08 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.32%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total transaction of $914,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,673,258.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total value of $914,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,673,258.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $210,819.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,518.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Stories

