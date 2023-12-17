Marcum Wealth LLC Sells 243 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Marcum Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 146,562.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835,799,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,437,043,000 after acquiring an additional 835,230,030 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 9,082,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,643,000 after buying an additional 2,214,061 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,948,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,150,000 after buying an additional 198,059 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,122,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,880,000 after buying an additional 707,740 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,492,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,048,000 after buying an additional 381,041 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of SCHG stock opened at $81.94 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $53.82 and a 12-month high of $82.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.83 and a 200-day moving average of $75.38.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.