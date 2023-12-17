Marcum Wealth LLC Sells 77 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Marcum Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 6,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 66 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Linde during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its position in Linde by 309.5% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Stock Down 0.6 %

Linde stock opened at $407.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $302.17 and a 12-month high of $434.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $394.02 and its 200 day moving average is $383.15. The company has a market capitalization of $197.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.88.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. Linde’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Linde plc will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on LIN. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $428.85.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LIN

Linde Company Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.