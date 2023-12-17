Marcum Wealth LLC Sells 98 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Marcum Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 9.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 98,555.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 242,795,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,693,646,000 after purchasing an additional 242,549,753 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,580,806,000 after acquiring an additional 43,463,232 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,477,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,114 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 296.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,523,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,887,663,000 after acquiring an additional 7,868,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 113.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,134,368,000 after acquiring an additional 48,423,350 shares during the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.5 %

QQQ opened at $405.34 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $259.73 and a twelve month high of $406.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $376.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $370.84.

Invesco QQQ Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.