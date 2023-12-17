Marcum Wealth LLC Trims Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Marcum Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,816 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,912 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 131,133 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.96, for a total value of $3,854,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,606,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,753,200,415.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, COO Brian Millham sold 106,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.97, for a total transaction of $27,419,726.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.96, for a total value of $3,854,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,606,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,753,200,415.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 877,297 shares of company stock worth $197,647,060 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRM. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $252.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Salesforce from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.31.

Salesforce Price Performance

NYSE:CRM opened at $261.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $221.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.89. The firm has a market cap of $253.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.47, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.24. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $263.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

