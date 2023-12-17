Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) Short Interest Down 21.3% in November

Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 541,300 shares, a decrease of 21.3% from the November 15th total of 687,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 147,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Marin Software by 26.1% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,147,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 237,689 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marin Software by 5.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 11,013 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marin Software by 565.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 190,113 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Marin Software by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 6,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marin Software by 115.2% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 19,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRIN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.42. 256,540 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 507,031. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.35 and its 200 day moving average is $0.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.44. Marin Software has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $1.48.

Marin Software ( NASDAQ:MRIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.44 million for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative net margin of 117.42% and a negative return on equity of 77.88%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marin Software in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers.

