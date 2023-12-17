Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

Marine Petroleum Trust Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ MARPS opened at $4.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 million, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.39. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 12-month low of $4.21 and a 12-month high of $8.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.28.

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The energy company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Marine Petroleum Trust had a net margin of 79.84% and a return on equity of 110.19%. The firm had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter.

Marine Petroleum Trust Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marine Petroleum Trust

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.084 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.81%. Marine Petroleum Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.11%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 36,069 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 1.80% of Marine Petroleum Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

About Marine Petroleum Trust

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. It has overriding royalty interest in oil and natural gas leases in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. Marine Petroleum Trust was founded in 1956 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

